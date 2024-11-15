HC Wainwright Has Negative Forecast for MARA Q4 Earnings

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for MARA in a report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now anticipates that the business services provider will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.51). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MARA’s current full-year earnings is ($1.05) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MARA’s FY2025 earnings at ($1.55) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie initiated coverage on MARA in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on MARA from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on MARA in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

MARA stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MARA has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $34.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in MARA by 5.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 439,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MARA by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MARA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,915,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,002,000 after buying an additional 441,455 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in MARA by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in MARA by 4.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 110,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $481,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,250,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,389,070. The trade was a 0.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of MARA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $292,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,077,232 shares in the company, valued at $36,351,560. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,417 shares of company stock worth $1,524,546. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

