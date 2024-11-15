HC Wainwright Lowers Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Price Target to $30.00

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GNLX. Roth Capital raised Genelux to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Genelux in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Genelux in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Genelux Stock Performance

Shares of GNLX opened at $2.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of -1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.59. Genelux has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genelux will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genelux

In other news, major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 33,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $85,015.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 599,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,539.97. This represents a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 331,062 shares of company stock valued at $736,831. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genelux

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Genelux by 76.2% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genelux by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its position in Genelux by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 78,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Genelux during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Genelux in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

About Genelux

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

