HC Wainwright Lowers IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Price Target to $8.00

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.50 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for IN8bio’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

IN8bio Stock Performance

Shares of INAB traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,473. IN8bio has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $2.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Trading of IN8bio

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IN8bio stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Free Report) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 851,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251,600 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 1.82% of IN8bio worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IN8bio Company Profile

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.

