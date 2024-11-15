Heavitree Brewery (LON:HVT) Stock Price Down 3.4% – Here’s Why

The Heavitree Brewery PLC (LON:HVT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 235 ($3.02) and last traded at GBX 280 ($3.60). 830 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 2,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 290 ($3.73).

Heavitree Brewery Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £4.90 million, a P/E ratio of 1,037.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 288.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 277.33.

About Heavitree Brewery

The Heavitree Brewery PLC engages in the development and operation of a leased and tenanted estate in England. It operates leased and tenanted pub and public houses. The company was founded in 1790 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

See Also

