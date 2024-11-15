Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Director Acquires $21,225.00 in Stock

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) Director Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 2,500 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $21,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,475. The trade was a 2.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Juan Miguel Mendoza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 4th, Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 2,500 shares of Herbalife stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $19,950.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Juan Miguel Mendoza acquired 10,000 shares of Herbalife stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $71,100.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 10,000 shares of Herbalife stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $87,200.00.

Herbalife Price Performance

NYSE HLF opened at $7.72 on Friday. Herbalife Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $15.66. The company has a market capitalization of $777.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.26.

Institutional Trading of Herbalife

Herbalife ( NYSE:HLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.38. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Herbalife by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 100,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 19,862 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Herbalife by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 278,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Herbalife by 42.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 5,249.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 136,008 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Herbalife from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on Herbalife from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Herbalife from $13.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Herbalife from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

