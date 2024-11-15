HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Price Target Raised to $18.00

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of HireQuest in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

NASDAQ HQI traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $14.30. 11,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,794. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.29. HireQuest has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.31. The firm has a market cap of $200.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HireQuest by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 267,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of HireQuest by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HireQuest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in HireQuest by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries.

