HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Price Target Raised to $18.00

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.87% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of HireQuest in a research note on Friday, August 9th.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HireQuest by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 267,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of HireQuest by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HireQuest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in HireQuest by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries.
