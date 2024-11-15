Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Plato Investment Management Ltd

Plato Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 212.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 44.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HST shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Compass Point upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of HST opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 2.90. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $21.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 12.92%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 77.67%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

