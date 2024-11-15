Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by Curi RMB Capital LLC

Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 518,503 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $7,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HBAN. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 20.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 56,175,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533,511 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,318,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,988 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,810,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,346,000 after purchasing an additional 561,565 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,519,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,940,000 after purchasing an additional 566,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,660,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,976,000 after buying an additional 137,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HBAN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.09.

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 6,455 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $99,600.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 558,342 shares in the company, valued at $8,615,217.06. This trade represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $17.53 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $10.73 and a 52 week high of $17.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.30. The company has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

