Huntington National Bank Has $14.32 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $14,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 87.8% during the third quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 13,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $92.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.32. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.3099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

