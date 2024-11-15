Huntington National Bank Has $4.49 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 675.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 246.0% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $74.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $51.20 and a 52 week high of $83.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.51 and its 200-day moving average is $69.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CARR

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.