Hydromer (OTCMKTS:HYDI) Shares Down 14.3% – Should You Sell?

Hydromer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYDI – Get Free Report) dropped 14.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 1,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45.

Hydromer, Inc invents, develops, patents, licenses, manufactures, and sells hydrophilic polymer-based products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Polymer Research and Medical Products. It offers medical coatings and services; medical hydrogel; cosmetic intermediaries; and anti-fog/anti-frost condensation control coating products.

