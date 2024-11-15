i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Ventum Cap Mkts

i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Ventum Cap Mkts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IAU. National Bank Financial cut shares of i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cormark raised shares of i-80 Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$3.90.
i-80 Gold Trading Up 3.8 %
i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.83 million during the quarter. i-80 Gold had a negative net margin of 162.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that i-80 Gold will post 0.0264607 earnings per share for the current year.
About i-80 Gold
i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.
