Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Raised to $184.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $170.00 to $184.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Illumina from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Illumina from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. HSBC raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Illumina from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Illumina from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $7.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.00. 1,529,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,005,431. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.13. Illumina has a 1 year low of $92.69 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illumina will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Illumina by 292.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Illumina by 65.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 426 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Illumina by 81.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

