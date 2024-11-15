Income Financial Trust (TSE:INC.UN) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Income Financial Trust (TSE:INC.UN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$8.65 and last traded at C$8.68, with a volume of 8818 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.63.

Income Financial Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.57.

Income Financial Trust Company Profile

Income Financial Trust is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of North America. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector. It invests in stocks of companies that are included in the Toronto Stock Exchange Financial Services Index, the Standard & Poor’s Financials Index or the Standard & Poor’s MidCap Financials Index.

