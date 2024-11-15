indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Up 4.5% – Still a Buy?

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.66 and last traded at $4.66. 710,107 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,892,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INDI shares. Benchmark cut their target price on indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.79.

indie Semiconductor Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.12.

In related news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 200,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $942,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,433.21. This trade represents a 91.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $287,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 977,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,645.36. This represents a 7.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,531 shares of company stock worth $1,242,915 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDI. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 1,743.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

