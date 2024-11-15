ING Groep NV Makes New $13.30 Million Investment in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 126,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,304,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36,026 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth $868,000. GM Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at $686,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 255,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,002,000 after acquiring an additional 22,398 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 23,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on IFF. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, insider Yuvraj Arora sold 5,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $458,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,086.50. This trade represents a 60.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

IFF opened at $89.37 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $72.89 and a one year high of $106.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.23.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -17.60%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.