ING Groep NV Purchases 340 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $10,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 808.0% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.
KMB opened at $131.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.67 and a twelve month high of $149.30. The stock has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.
KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $153.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.93.
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
