ING Groep NV Sells 1,122 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

ING Groep NV lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $11,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 150.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. This trade represents a 16.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $4,273,535.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,283.86. This trade represents a 55.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL opened at $91.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $75.17 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.31%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CL. Jefferies Financial Group cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

