ING Groep NV Sells 5,662 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

ING Groep NV lowered its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,487 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 5,662 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $12,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. GDS Wealth Management raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 55,740 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4,525.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356,774 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $88,399,000 after buying an additional 349,061 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $65,830,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 23.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 10.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $223.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.08. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $196.43 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 38.74%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.