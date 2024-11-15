Insider Buying: Coast Entertainment Holdings Ltd (ASX:CEH) Insider Buys 200,000 Shares of Stock

Coast Entertainment Holdings Ltd (ASX:CEH – Get Free Report) insider Gary Weiss bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.46 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of A$92,600.00 ($60,921.05).
Coast Entertainment Stock Performance
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Coast Entertainment
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Freshworks Stock Soars 50% – Is This the Perfect Entry Point?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Why Meta Should Rally All The Way Into 2025
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 High-Yields Unfazed by the Election: Altria, Truist, Verizon
Receive News & Ratings for Coast Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coast Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.