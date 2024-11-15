Insider Buying: Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC) COO Acquires $14,719.68 in Stock

Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) COO Gerald Michael Aberle acquired 6,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $14,719.68. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,352,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,923,743.32. This trade represents a 0.15 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dakota Gold Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DC stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. Dakota Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $3.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Dakota Gold alerts:

Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dakota Gold in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dakota Gold

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dakota Gold

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Dakota Gold by 28.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in shares of Dakota Gold during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dakota Gold during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dakota Gold by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dakota Gold during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

About Dakota Gold

(Get Free Report)

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/ Whistler Gulch, the Barrick Option, Richmond Hill and Homestake Paleoplacer Properties located in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dakota Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dakota Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.