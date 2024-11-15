Insider Buying: Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) Insider Buys 200,000 Shares of Stock

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW – Get Free Report) insider Sean Wade purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of £24,000 ($30,310.68).

Power Metal Resources Price Performance

Power Metal Resources stock traded up GBX 1.15 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 13.39 ($0.17). 853,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,938. Power Metal Resources plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 25.68 ($0.32). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 15.95. The company has a market capitalization of £15.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,600.00 and a beta of 0.86.

About Power Metal Resources

Featured Articles

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and exploitation of mineral resources in Africa, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company primarily explores for nickel, lithium, tungsten, rare earths, platinum group elements, copper, graphite, uranium, gold, and silver.

