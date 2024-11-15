Insider Buying: Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) Insider Buys 200,000 Shares of Stock

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW – Get Free Report) insider Sean Wade purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of £24,000 ($30,310.68).
Power Metal Resources Price Performance
Power Metal Resources stock traded up GBX 1.15 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 13.39 ($0.17). 853,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,938. Power Metal Resources plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 25.68 ($0.32). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 15.95. The company has a market capitalization of £15.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,600.00 and a beta of 0.86.
About Power Metal Resources
