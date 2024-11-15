Insider Buying: QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QTI) Director Buys 428,082 Shares of Stock

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QTI – Get Free Report) Director James S. Greene acquired 428,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $248,287.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 628,082 shares in the company, valued at $364,287.56. This represents a 214.04 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

QT Imaging Price Performance

NASDAQ:QTI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.49. 88,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,342. QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QT Imaging

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lynrock Lake LP purchased a new stake in shares of QT Imaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC acquired a new position in QT Imaging during the second quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in QT Imaging during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC acquired a new position in QT Imaging during the first quarter worth $65,000. 24.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QT Imaging Company Profile

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of body imaging systems for detection, diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The company offers QT Ultrasound Breast Scanner, an ultrasonic imaging system that provides reflection-mode and transmission-mode images of a patient’s breast.

