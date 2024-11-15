Insider Selling: Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Sells 19,900 Shares of Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi sold 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$109.25, for a total value of C$2,174,075.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 0.0 %

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$109.26. 18,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,152. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$112.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$101.81. The company has a market cap of C$54.74 billion, a PE ratio of 68.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$60.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$123.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.35 by C$0.21. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of C$2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.50 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 5.4966052 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$114.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$143.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$116.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

