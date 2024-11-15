Insider Selling: AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) CFO Kelly Georgevich sold 10,000 shares of AudioEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,449. The trade was a 10.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kelly Georgevich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 14th, Kelly Georgevich sold 500 shares of AudioEye stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $13,500.00.

AudioEye Stock Performance

Shares of AEYE traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.20. 48,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,425. AudioEye, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEYE. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on AudioEye from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AudioEye

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioEye in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AudioEye in the second quarter valued at $664,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AudioEye by 202.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AudioEye by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AudioEye by 4.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

