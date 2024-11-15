Insider Selling: Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) EVP Sells 34,759 Shares of Stock

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) EVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 34,759 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total transaction of $4,005,279.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,833,749.21. The trade was a 40.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hobart Kalkstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 20th, Hobart Kalkstein sold 5,457 shares of Cabot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $548,865.06.

Cabot Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $109.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.03. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $70.63 and a 1 year high of $117.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20.

Cabot Announces Dividend

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Cabot had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 25.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Cabot by 125.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot by 57.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cabot by 3.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cabot by 6.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot by 3.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cabot from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Stories

