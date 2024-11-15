Insider Selling: Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) VP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) VP Chris Terry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 203,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,144.96. This represents a 4.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Consumer Portfolio Services Trading Up 2.7 %

Consumer Portfolio Services stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.44. The stock had a trading volume of 25,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,850. The stock has a market cap of $223.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.00. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 19.17 and a quick ratio of 19.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.20.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $100.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.34 million. Analysts forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPSS. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the third quarter valued at $445,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 125,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 229.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 9.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.