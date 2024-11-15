Insider Selling: Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) CEO Sells $47,067.80 in Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $47,067.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,189,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,114,360.74. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Customers Bancorp Stock Down 2.3 %

CUBI opened at $55.09 on Friday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.31 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.70 and a 200-day moving average of $49.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.09). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Customers Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CUBI. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush cut Customers Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Customers Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Hovde Group cut Customers Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 549,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,344,000 after buying an additional 266,462 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 88.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 479,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,284,000 after purchasing an additional 225,785 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,690,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,186,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,038,000 after purchasing an additional 111,654 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 686,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,954,000 after buying an additional 87,557 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

