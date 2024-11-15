Insider Selling: Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $82,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,141.24. The trade was a 9.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Price Performance

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.18. The company had a trading volume of 71,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.68. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $17.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.22.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $83.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty Partners

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.14%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 329.42%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 98.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,984 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 62.9% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

