Insider Selling: Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) COO Sells 11,750 Shares of Stock

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIMGet Free Report) COO Sanjeev Bahl sold 11,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $69,325.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,584.90. This represents a 4.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Latham Group stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.85. 799,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,797. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.01 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Latham Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $7.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on SWIM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Latham Group from $6.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Latham Group from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Latham Group from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Latham Group from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.62.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Latham Group by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Latham Group by 69.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

