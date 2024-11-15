Insider Selling: LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) General Counsel Sells $29,632.56 in Stock

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Heather Enlow-Novitsky sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $29,632.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LendingTree Price Performance

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $48.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.09 and its 200 day moving average is $49.93. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $62.49. The company has a market capitalization of $647.29 million, a P/E ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TREE shares. StockNews.com upgraded LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on LendingTree from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of LendingTree from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on LendingTree from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingTree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Institutional Trading of LendingTree

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in LendingTree by 200.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in LendingTree by 16.8% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LendingTree during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LendingTree during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingTree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.