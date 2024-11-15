Insider Selling: Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Director Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $34,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,835.58. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LPX stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.19. The company had a trading volume of 86,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,687. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $114.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.27.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 354.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,610 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 33,239 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,051 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $18,045,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,648 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth about $1,029,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LPX. Bank of America boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.22.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

