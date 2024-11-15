Insider Selling: Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Director Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $34,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,835.58. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of LPX stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.19. The company had a trading volume of 86,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,687. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $114.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.27.
Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 17.93%.
Several research firms have issued reports on LPX. Bank of America boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.22.
About Louisiana-Pacific
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.
