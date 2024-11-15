Insider Selling: OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) Director David Vennettilli sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 143,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,671.25. This represents a 41.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

OppFi Stock Performance

NYSE:OPFI opened at $6.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $566.66 million, a PE ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 1.20. OppFi Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of OppFi from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Institutional Trading of OppFi

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its position in shares of OppFi by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 45,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of OppFi by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 20,048 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

OppFi Company Profile

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

