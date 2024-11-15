Insider Selling: Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) SVP Sells 9,885 Shares of Stock

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 9,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $810,273.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,904.95. This represents a 34.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.81. 337,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,663. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $83.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The company had revenue of $283.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.09 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 18.54%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.8% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 77,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 276.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,759 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.8% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PBH

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.