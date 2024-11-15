Insider Selling: RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Insider Sells 1,330 Shares of Stock

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $61,352.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,807.98. The trade was a 3.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Ilya Goldshleger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 30th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,105 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $161,180.55.
- On Friday, October 25th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $154,349.00.
- On Monday, October 28th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $156,984.00.
- On Tuesday, October 22nd, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $154,008.00.
- On Friday, October 18th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,105 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $155,529.45.
- On Wednesday, October 16th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $154,318.00.
- On Friday, October 11th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $155,589.00.
- On Monday, October 14th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $155,279.00.
- On Tuesday, October 8th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $149,606.00.
- On Friday, October 4th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $148,831.00.
Shares of RxSight stock traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $45.54. 118,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,930. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.20 and a beta of 1.19. RxSight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $66.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.33.
RXST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RxSight from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on RxSight from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of RxSight in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of RxSight in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, RxSight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.63.
RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.
