Insider Selling: Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Director Sells 30,520 Shares of Stock

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) Director Julio A. Torres sold 30,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $2,222,771.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tecnoglass Stock Performance

TGLS stock opened at $73.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.86. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.19 and a 1 year high of $80.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.76.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $237.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.19 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Tecnoglass Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tecnoglass

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 4,735.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 5.7% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TGLS shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tecnoglass from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Tecnoglass from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Sidoti cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tecnoglass has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

