Insider Selling: The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $1,869,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,049,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,606,086.06. This trade represents a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Simply Good Foods Stock Performance
SMPL stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.32. 1,477,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,312. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.64.
Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at $615,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 215.8% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 37,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 60.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 154,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 58,553 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the first quarter worth $624,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 671.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 26,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.
About Simply Good Foods
The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.
