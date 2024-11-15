Insight 2811 Inc. Decreases Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Insight 2811 Inc. decreased its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group comprises approximately 0.5% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 54,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,110,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 26.6% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 25,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ACGL stock traded up $1.76 on Friday, reaching $101.81. 351,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,650. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.17. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $72.85 and a 1-year high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group Announces Dividend

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 33.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.94.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

