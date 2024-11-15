Intellectus Partners LLC Boosts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $392,478,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 22.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,967,880,000 after buying an additional 1,746,759 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 24,683.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,961,070,000 after buying an additional 944,876 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 838,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,146,000 after acquiring an additional 544,175 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $630,086,000 after acquiring an additional 325,272 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $230.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.78 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.88%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Baird R W cut shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Honeywell International from $213.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Honeywell International

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.