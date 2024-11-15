Intellectus Partners LLC Decreases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $459.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.00.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $405.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $397.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $402.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $302.34 and a 52 week high of $421.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 61.14%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.