Intellectus Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cameco makes up 1.1% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,125,000. M&G PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,227,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,740,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Cameco by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,584,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,691,000 after acquiring an additional 515,046 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Cameco by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,987,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,653,000 after acquiring an additional 437,921 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCJ. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.56.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $53.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.27. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $35.43 and a one year high of $58.72.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a yield of 0.22%. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is 47.37%.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

