Intellectus Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,669 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,030,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $719,526,000 after buying an additional 49,712 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,933,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $471,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,674 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 17.0% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,826,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,433,000 after purchasing an additional 265,886 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,595,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,020,000 after purchasing an additional 358,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,557,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,461 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 19,490 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $1,077,017.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,739,564.86. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $173,128.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,635.40. This represents a 3.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,240 shares of company stock worth $8,044,893 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on DAL

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $64.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $66.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.