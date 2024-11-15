Intellectus Partners LLC Raises Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 103.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,546 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSK. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 3.2% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.9% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 1.4% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 68,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 52,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.94.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $21.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.25. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average is $20.00.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. This represents a dividend yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 136.17%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

