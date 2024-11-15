Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 20 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Intellectus Partners LLC decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,215 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $22,220,936,000 after buying an additional 149,341 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 116,620.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,080,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,200 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Netflix by 2.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,213,825,000 after acquiring an additional 106,756 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,449,114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,327,738,000 after purchasing an additional 104,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,281,306 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,214,488,000 after buying an additional 83,762 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.05, for a total transaction of $980,289.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,579.80. The trade was a 33.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,163,000. The trade was a 26.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,084 shares of company stock valued at $146,747,101. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $748.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $837.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $729.53 and its 200 day moving average is $676.61. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $445.73 and a 12-month high of $841.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $357.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.