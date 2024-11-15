Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.95 and last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 2001014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.70 and a 200-day moving average of $30.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 27.76%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

Institutional Trading of Interpublic Group of Companies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 73.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 431,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,082,000 after acquiring an additional 182,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

