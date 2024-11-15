Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Acquired by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 376,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SMI Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5,068.4% during the 2nd quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,592,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,635 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,044,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,807,000 after purchasing an additional 748,626 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,775,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,654,000 after buying an additional 526,790 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,105.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 475,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 435,822 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,283,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.67 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $20.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average of $20.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

