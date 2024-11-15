Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 304,630 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 180,665 shares.The stock last traded at $24.70 and had previously closed at $24.92.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWZ. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 21,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 60,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

