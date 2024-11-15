Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,971 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 2.4% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $23,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BluePointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 82.9% during the third quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 36.3% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,955,000 after purchasing an additional 21,029 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,595,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA RSP opened at $182.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.98. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $144.35 and a one year high of $185.79.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
