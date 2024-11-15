Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS) Shares Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.91 and last traded at $28.91. Approximately 457 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.19.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned approximately 0.79% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap companies in the US that exhibit quality, value and momentum factors. QVMS was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

