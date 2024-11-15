iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth $200,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth $201,000. BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth $207,000.

NYSEARCA AOM opened at $44.15 on Friday. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.60 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.49 and a 200-day moving average of $43.58.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

